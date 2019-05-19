Sandy Spring Bank Sells 12,718 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celgene by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,620,000 after purchasing an additional 549,404 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Celgene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $95.42 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.96.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

