Saia Inc (SAIA) Position Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,239 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $30,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Saia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $66.31 on Friday. Saia Inc has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $410.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

