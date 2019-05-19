Roth Capital Raises Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Price Target to $30.00

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $14,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 43,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $993,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,719 shares of company stock worth $29,999,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

