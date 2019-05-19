Roku (ROKU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie cut shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.98.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.38 and a beta of 3.61. Roku has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $87.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $2,616,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,320 shares of company stock worth $31,081,416. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.