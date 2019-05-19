Rhumbline Advisers Sells 50,875 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228,918 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Transocean were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2,193.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $153,189.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

