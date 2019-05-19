Reviewing Crexendo (CXDO) & Inventergy Global (INVT)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Crexendo has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crexendo and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Inventergy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $11.91 million 4.10 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.24 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 0.63% 7.25% 3.02% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats Inventergy Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

