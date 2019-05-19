Reviewing Cardtronics (CATM) and Weyland Tech (WEYL)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 0.81% 20.70% 4.51% Weyland Tech -13.46% -78.37% -61.50%

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardtronics and Weyland Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Cardtronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardtronics and Weyland Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.14 $3.68 million $1.88 17.59 Weyland Tech $22.67 million 0.76 -$4.10 million N/A N/A

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than Weyland Tech.

Summary

Cardtronics beats Weyland Tech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

