Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,828,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 785,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,703 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

ROIC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/retail-opportunity-investments-corp-roic-stake-raised-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.