Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Restaurant Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. However, both the top and bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, solid expansion efforts, various sales building strategies and focus on franchise business model bode well for the company. Restaurant Brands is also optimistic about its strategies that are likely to drive comparable sales and profitability for all three iconic brands in the long run. Nonetheless, competition and increased labor wages might hurt profits. The company also has limited influence over its franchisees. Consequently, its ability to control restaurants’ operations, and implement operational initiatives and business strategies is restricted.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.11 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

QSR opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $2,219,188.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,457 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,864 shares in the company, valued at $17,980,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,671 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,103,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 519,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,557,000 after purchasing an additional 852,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,337,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,532,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

