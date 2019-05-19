Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Panasonic Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Panasonic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

PCRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Panasonic in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of PCRFY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

