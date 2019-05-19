Request Network Market Cap Hits $15.89 Million (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request Network token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, COSS and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00359080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00802102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00143684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request Network is request.network

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX, Liqui, Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox, Koinex, COSS, Ethfinex, WazirX, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

