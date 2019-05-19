Renault (RNO) PT Set at €75.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.73 ($90.39).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €51.69 ($60.10) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.