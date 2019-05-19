Regalcoin (REC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,129.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $86,129.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Regalcoin

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

