Red Pulse Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Red Pulse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. Red Pulse has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

