Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 326.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $439,572,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,994,000 after acquiring an additional 706,918 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 688,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after buying an additional 646,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/raytheon-rtn-shares-bought-by-private-ocean-llc.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.