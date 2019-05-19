Raymond James (RJF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.20

Media coverage about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a media sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $84.00 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

In related news, insider Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $1,198,734.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $265,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,156 shares of company stock worth $9,951,492 in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

