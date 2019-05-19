Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 18,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

