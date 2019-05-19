Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,489,000 after buying an additional 999,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,547,000 after buying an additional 954,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,456,000 after buying an additional 180,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $797,038,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

