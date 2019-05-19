Qtum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $233.10 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $307.08 million and approximately $233.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00039832 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012783 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,482,080 coins and its circulating supply is 95,732,060 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Exrates, Upbit, HBUS, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinExchange, Poloniex, CoinEx, Allcoin, Bithumb, OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, EXX, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, BCEX, ABCC, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Liquid, Bittrex, Coinone, Crex24, Coinnest, LBank, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Livecoin, Coindeal, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance, BitForex, Liqui, BigONE, Iquant and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.