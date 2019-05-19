Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Decreased by Analyst (MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $26.66 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 93,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,680,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,361,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

