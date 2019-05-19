Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Decreased by B. Riley (BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for First Busey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 25.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,680 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $94,539.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,195 shares in the company, valued at $107,769.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 7,180 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $190,916.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,622.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,770 shares of company stock worth $1,804,991. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Busey by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Busey by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Busey by 474.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

