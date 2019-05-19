Prologis (PLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of PLD opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,286.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 118.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,026,000 after buying an additional 9,255,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $314,275,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,003,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,934,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,949,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,054,000 after buying an additional 1,496,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

