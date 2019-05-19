Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 724,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $189.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

