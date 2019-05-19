Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $42.00 price objective on Principia Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

