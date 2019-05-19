Primecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $201,944.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003300 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. Primecoin has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $201,944.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 27,646,572 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

