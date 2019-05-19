Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

LON PAM opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Thursday. Premier Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of $223.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

