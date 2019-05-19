Po.et Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, COSS and Binance. Po.et has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and $1.18 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, OKEx, COSS, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

