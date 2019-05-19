Pinduoduo (PDD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 114.98% and a negative net margin of 78.51%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 379.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 10,013.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,872 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,077,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,125,000 after purchasing an additional 611,976 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24,995.7% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,876,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

