People’s United Financial (PBCT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.70.

PBCT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.17.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,495. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,996,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

