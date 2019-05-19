Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $9.88 Million Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 314,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $674,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,091,850 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EYE opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.29%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $9.88 Million Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/penn-capital-management-co-inc-takes-9-88-million-position-in-national-vision-holdings-inc-eye.html.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.