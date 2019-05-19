Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,402 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,147,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,011,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,281 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 720,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,163,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 533,270 shares during the last quarter.

AQUA stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

