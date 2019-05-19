Paymon Market Cap Achieves $52,136.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Paymon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $52,136.00 and $467.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paymon has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $667.26 or 0.08375416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00033448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011140 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon (CRYPTO:PMNT) is a token. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

