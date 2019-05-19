Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after acquiring an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $180,873.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $124,372.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,934 shares of company stock worth $7,216,488. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

