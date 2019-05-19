Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6,482.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,526,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after buying an additional 4,458,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,764.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,173,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,057,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,935,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Plant bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $635,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta bought 22,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $499,526.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,420 shares in the company, valued at $849,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 352,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,776. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

NYSE ARNC opened at $21.96 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

