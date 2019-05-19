Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $199.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

