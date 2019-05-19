Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,084 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after buying an additional 188,516 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $9,898,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $307.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.61 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $1,062,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $90,779.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $699,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,329 shares of company stock worth $15,648,675. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Illumina to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.58.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

