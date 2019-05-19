ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.46%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

