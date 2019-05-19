OmiseGO Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00025568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, BigONE and Coinrail. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $289.48 million and $119.40 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003784 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, B2BX, Zebpay, Exmo, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, Neraex, OTCBTC, Ovis, Coinnest, DragonEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, ABCC, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bitbns, Upbit, AirSwap, Livecoin, Braziliex, TOPBTC, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, IDCM, Iquant, C2CX, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi, COSS, CoinTiger, FCoin, DigiFinex, TDAX, Tidex, Crex24, Koinex, IDAX, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Independent Reserve, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, DDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, BigONE, Mercatox, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, BitBay, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Liqui, CoinBene, BitForex, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Poloniex, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

