OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $213,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 138,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.33. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

