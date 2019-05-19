Oddo Bhf Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €16.50 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.98 ($18.58).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

