NV5 Global (NVEE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. NV5 Global has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,965.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $36,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.