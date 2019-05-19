NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA) Insider Buys $14,415.00 in Stock

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) insider Gifford R. Zimmerman bought 1,500 shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $14,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

