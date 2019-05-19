Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureCircle (PURE)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureCircle (LON:PURE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of PureCircle in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of PureCircle stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PureCircle has a twelve month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The firm has a market cap of $514.95 million and a P/E ratio of -54.54.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

