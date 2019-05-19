Novartis AG (NVS) Position Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 28.0% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

