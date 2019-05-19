Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $300.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,521,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

