Northgate (NTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 410 by Analysts at Barclays

Northgate (LON:NTG) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Northgate in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Northgate in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northgate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 473 ($6.18).

Get Northgate alerts:

LON:NTG opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Wednesday. Northgate has a 1 year low of GBX 350.20 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 449.80 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

In other Northgate news, insider John Pattullo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £37,100 ($48,477.72).

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.