Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Major Shareholder Buys $2,230,000.00 in Stock

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.86 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 446,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

