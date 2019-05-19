North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Acquires 1,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,674,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,377,674.75.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.93 per share, with a total value of C$15,930.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$15,590.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$15,400.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.84 per share, with a total value of C$15,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total transaction of C$66,800.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$33,280.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total transaction of C$99,300.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.47, for a total transaction of C$16,470.00.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.90. 119,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,059. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.62 and a 12-month high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.90 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.37000002877085 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

