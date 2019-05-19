Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.65-3.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares in the company, valued at $116,931,547.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

