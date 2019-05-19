Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.66. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 50943 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/nordic-american-tanker-nat-shares-gap-up-to-2-66.html.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.